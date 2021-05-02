Madhya Pradesh: Long queues outside quack’s house in Kukshi tehsil as people avoid hospital for fear of Covid

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In the midst of rising fatalities caused by a novel coronavirus, flu and fever in rural parts of many districts of western Madhya Pradesh, people are making a beeline outside houses of quacks instead of visiting hospitals as they fear they may contract Covid.
In order to check it, the district administration has stepped up public awareness campaign by asking people to visit hospitals instead of quacks. On Saturday, a team of administrative and police officials rushed to Padav village in Kukshi tehsil where they saw a large number of patients outside a quack’s house, violating Covid-19 protocol.
Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlot said they found that a large number of people sitting in a jam-packed area as the quack Sonu Vishwas, 32, a resident of West Bengal, attended them.
The team called the ambulance from Kukshi health centre and sent all the patients to the government hospital for check-up. Police registered a case against Sonu under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sealed his house-cum-hospital.
All those who were taken to health centre, hospital had cold and fever. Doctors at the health centre said that many patients stay at home and avail treatment from quacks due to Covid fear. They approach hospitals at the last minute, giving very little time to doctors to treat them.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)