Madhya Pradesh: Long queues outside quack’s house in Kukshi tehsil as people avoid hospital for fear of Covid

Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlot said they found that a large number of people sitting in a jam-packed area as the quack Sonu Vishwas, 32, a resident of West Bengal, attended them.

The team called the ambulance from Kukshi health centre and sent all the patients to the government hospital for check-up. Police registered a case against Sonu under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sealed his house-cum-hospital.

All those who were taken to health centre, hospital had cold and fever. Doctors at the health centre said that many patients stay at home and avail treatment from quacks due to Covid fear. They approach hospitals at the last minute, giving very little time to doctors to treat them.