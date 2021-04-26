Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi police hand over the lost child to family, child ignores father, prefers to go with uncle

Kukshi: On Sunday at Vijay Stambh Square, while patrolling the area

Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar and police station incharge Kamal Gehlot found a five-year-old boy crying near Vijay Stambh Square on Sunday.

They spoke to the child and later tehsildar Gehlot shared his picture and address on social media. Police station in-charge Gehlot tried to locate child’s parents. On being informed, child’s father Khushwant Singh Baghel of Bhaislai village reached Kukshi. However, the boy refused to go with him.

The boy was happy to see his uncle, who lives in Khandlai village. Hence, he was handed over to his uncle. According to information, child’s mother had died and his father had got remarried. The boy had been currently residing with his father’s sister and her husband in Khandlai. Due to this he preferred to go with his uncle. The boy had told Dawar and Gehlot that he was going to Bhaislai with his father when his father went somewhere leaving him behind at Kukshi bus stand. He also said that his parents’ behaviour was not good with him.

Police station in-charge Gehlot said that they advised boy’s parents to treat him with love and care and warned of action if any complaint was received in the future.