Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta team nabs MPAKVN time-keeper accepting Rs 25k as bribe in Maksi

Maksi (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lokayukta from Ujjain trapped time-keeper of MPAKVN (Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam) accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from complainant on late Friday evening.

According to information, time-keeper RS Rathore was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from complainant Sushil Sethi of Indore. In his complaint to the Lokayukta, Sethi had claimed that Rathore demanded Rs 50,000 for the sale of the plot.

Rathore, posted in Maksi office of MPAKVN, was obstructing Sethi’s bid to sell plot allotted for industrial use.

Sethi said that in 2020, Plot No 80 of 11,000 square feet was allotted in the name of his wife for setting up industry. However, it could not be utilised due to Covid-19. Following this, he decided to sell the plot.

Rathore demanded Rs 50,000 for filing the notice regarding removal of encroachment, cancellation of allotment and for not causing any hurdle in the sale of the plot.

Complainant Sethi tabled his complaint before Ujjain Lokayukta SP Anil Vishwakarma.

The SP got the complaint confidentially verified and sent the applicant to talk to Rathore wherein Rathore agreed to accept Rs 25,000 as first instalment and the rest later.

Lokayukta team trapped him at Vyankatesh Dharma Kanta on Indore Road in Maksi with the bribe amount. The Lokayukta team registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.