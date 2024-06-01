Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Arrests Sarpanch's Husband For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 95,000 In Indore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta arrested a sarpanch's husband for accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Friday.

According to officials, Rahul Rawat, the husband of Vyas Khedi Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Sundar Bai Rawat, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to use soil from a pond for levelling his land and the deal was fixed at Rs 95,000.

Lokayukta DCP Ramdayal Mishra told ANI, "Sarpanch of Vyas Khedi Gram Panchayat, Sundar Bai Rawat's husband Rahul Rawat had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant Sanjay Tiwari, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Indore. Tiwari had to use the soil from a pond to level his land for which he was asked for a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 and the deal was locked at Rs 95,000." On Thursday, Tiwari lodged a complaint to SP Lokayukta office in Indore that he did not want to give the bribe and wanted action to be taken against the sarpanch's husband. Upon verification, the complaint was found true on which Lokayukta laid a trap, he added.

The accused called the complainant near Sewakunj Hospital situated at Kanadia Road, Indore to take the bribe on Friday. As soon as the complainant gave the money to the accused outside the Sewakunj Hospital, the team of Lokayukta caught him red-handed, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.