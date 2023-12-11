Madhya Pradesh: Lok Adalat Resolves 148 Cases | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat was organised by the legal service authorities under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat successfully resolved 148 cases, involving various legal domains with amicable settlement of 86 cases related to criminal, civil, and 47 motor accident claims and 15 cases under the Electricity Act.

Remarkably, awards totaling over Rs 2 crore were announced, benefiting a total of 461 parties involved.

Judge Niranjan Kumar Panchal addressed the attendees, emphasising the paramount importance of mutual agreements in resolving disputes. Forest department presented saplings, symbolising growth and reconciliation, fostering a positive outlook toward resolving conflicts.

Advocates Association president BJ Upadhyay along with numerous officials and departmental employees graced the event.

First district and additional sessions judge Niranjan Kumar Panchal, second district and additional sessions judge Radhakishan Malviya, sessions judge Paras Kumar Jain and civil judges including Priyanka Malpani Rathi, Bhupendrasingh Yadav were also present.