Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown 2.0 pose bigger challenge for Ratlam admininstration

Ratlam: Lockdown 2.0 may throw more challenges at district administration as compared to the Lockdown 1.0.

As per the Covid-19 health bulletin, released by the District administration, till Thursday evening total number of Covid-19 positive cases touched twelve while there were two positive cases till April 14.

As per yesterday’s health bulletin test sample reports of 108 patients are yet to be received. After increase in the positive cases of Covid-19, more containment areas have been added in the city which are Jawahar Nagar and Bohra Bakhal and one in rural belt Nandleta village while two containment area Lohar road and Mochipura already existed in the city.

For the new containment areas various teams have been formed which have commenced their respective activities, official information said.

Sanitization work has been intensified in the containment areas and supplies of the essential commodities are being ensured.

Meanwhile, people’s awareness has improved against Covid-19 as in number of areas people are on a watch to ensure that no outsider enters their localities. In Kasturba Nagar residents have come forward in Gali No 1 where barricades are created from all sides so as to stop movement from other places inside the colony area.