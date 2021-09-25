Madhya Pradesh: Locals in panic over mystery fever

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): People in Mudakaal village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam are in panic as the area is witnessing an outbreak of mystery fever for the past few days.

One Pushkar Das Bairagi, a native of the village who along with his family had not been in good health for some time said that the village has been wrought with an onslaught of ailments like fever, arm-aches, head-ache and so on.

Gram panchayat secretary Shivlal Panchal said that the village has been sanitized frequently. Besides, insecticide powder has been sprayed throughout the village. He also said that an outsider who had arrived and was diagnosed with dengue had been admitted at Ratlam Hospital. Few villagers had symptoms of common fever, but they had yet to undergo tests.

Chief medical and health officer Dr RK Pal said that he is not aware about these developments as he is in the field. A team of health department has been rushed to the village to take stock of the situation prevailing there, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:34 PM IST