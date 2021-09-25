Madhya Pradesh: Rashly driven car mows down 2-year-old girl

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rashly driven car allegedly mowed down a 2-year-old girl in Bilkhiria on Friday evening. The girl was playing near her house in Bilkhiria when the car hit her. The girl’s parents live in Aagar and she lived with her grandparents and an elder sister in the village, said police.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Ahirwar. Her family lives in Khajuri Khurd village. Muskan’s elder sister Chetna was playing near her at the time.

She told police that a car suddenly arrived and hit the girl, before it stopped hitting the boundary of their house.

Police said the house is located at a turn near square of Zabranpura Chhoti Khurd village and the driver lost control. However, the accused himself took the girl to hospital and fled.

The girl’s elder sister alerted relatives and they also went behind the accused to the hospital. She was declared dead after two hours of treatment.

Bilkhiria police station in charge Umesh Singh said the car drivers were identified by the villagers. He said the accused had rushed the girl to hospital before fleeing. He said the car has been seized. Accused is on the run.

