Madhya Pradesh: Liquor worth 23 lakhs seized from truck in Mhow

Mhow: Two police teams under Annapurna CSP Punit Gehlot and Kishanganj TI Shashikant Chorasiya raided an area behind Hotel Hayat on Rau-Khalghat highway on Friday night and seized 470 cartons of Super Master whisky from an Eicher truck that was parked behind the hotel.

Constable Sanjay Chawda posted at Sadar Bazar police station informed SP Mahesh Chandra Jain about the truck loaded with a large cache of illegal liquor, following which ASP zone-2 Manish Khatri and ASP (Mhow) Amit Tolani were asked to form teams for carrying out the raid. Khatri sent CSP Punit Gehlot while Tolani sent Chorasiya for the raid.

When the two teams reached the open area behind the hotel, they found that one of the tyres of the truck no MP13 GA 9326 was flat. Gullu alias Gulrez alias Umar son of Javed, a resident of Banjari- Gopalpura village who was present with the truck was taken into custody after the tarpaulin was removed and police teams found the whisky.

In all 470 cartons containing 4230 bulk litres of liquor costing 23.5 lakhs along with the truck was seized.

Gullu is not the only accused in this case and he is being interrogated to find out about the others who are involved in the crime.A case under section 34(2) has been registered against the accused and he will be produced in the court on Sunday for getting his remand if he didn’t reveal all names till that time.