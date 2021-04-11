Madhya Pradesh: Limit lockdown, says Barwah legislator in letter to Khargone district collector

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Barwah MLA Sachin Birla has written a letter to district collector Anugraha P demanding to limit the lockdown and to give relaxation in restrictions. He also raised the question as to why MLAs were not included in the meeting of District Disaster Management Committee. He said MLAs too should be included in meetings so that the opinion of the citizens can be considered.

In the letter, he stated that poor sections of society suffer most during lockdown and suggested that lockdown should be observed after 12 noon so people may finish general work. “The rural areas are not affected by COvid-19 so they should be exempted from lockdown. Gangaur is a major festival of the rural people, so rural areas should be freed from lockdown,” he asserted.

Birla said that the traders are irked due to lockdown as they want shops to remain open on Gangaur. “They are moving towards bankruptcy due to lockdown and have threatened to go on an agitation. So, consider their demands,” he added.

Birla suggested said that number of guests should not be limited to 50 in weddings. He said corona infection has stopped in Barwah area and therefore it should be exempted.