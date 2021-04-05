Indore: Love ke liye kuch bhi.. 5-year-old boy abducted, accused held from Khargone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s all about love and the incorrigible. It also reads like a slapstick Hollywood C category film with loose ends. However, all said and done… it is a matter of concern to have someone like this lurking in your neighbourhood and with children playing around. Such characters would do anything. Simply love ke liye kuch bhi!

City police on Sunday arrested one Deepak from Khargone for kidnapping a five-year-old boy. The kid has been, however, rescued safely. And guess why the man abducted the kid? Because he wanted to put pressure to win back his lost love!

Interestingly, the accused was earlier arrested for abducting another child for the same purpose in Gandhi Nagar area.

DIG Manish Kapooria said the child was missing from his place in Gandhi Nagar since Saturday and his family members searched him everywhere but in vain. Later, the child’s father lodged a police complaint. The police registered a case of kidnapping and started a search for the child. The complainant also informed that his mobile phone is also missing.

The team of Gandhi Nagar police station in charge Santosh Yadav was investigating the case when the accused made a phone call using the complainant's number to one of his neighbours and he said that the child was in his custody. He was talking about his beloved and was putting pressure so that he could speak to her with the child in his custody.

After this call, the police searched for the caller and after technically investigating the case, the police managed to arrest the person from a jungle area near Khargone on Sunday morning. The child was recovered safely from him. Deepak apparently revealed his story to the cops.