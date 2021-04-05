Indore: Love ke liye kuch bhi.. 5-year-old boy abducted, accused held from Khargone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s all about love and the incorrigible. It also reads like a slapstick Hollywood C category film with loose ends. However, all said and done… it is a matter of concern to have someone like this lurking in your neighbourhood and with children playing around. Such characters would do anything. Simply love ke liye kuch bhi!
City police on Sunday arrested one Deepak from Khargone for kidnapping a five-year-old boy. The kid has been, however, rescued safely. And guess why the man abducted the kid? Because he wanted to put pressure to win back his lost love!
Interestingly, the accused was earlier arrested for abducting another child for the same purpose in Gandhi Nagar area.
DIG Manish Kapooria said the child was missing from his place in Gandhi Nagar since Saturday and his family members searched him everywhere but in vain. Later, the child’s father lodged a police complaint. The police registered a case of kidnapping and started a search for the child. The complainant also informed that his mobile phone is also missing.
The team of Gandhi Nagar police station in charge Santosh Yadav was investigating the case when the accused made a phone call using the complainant's number to one of his neighbours and he said that the child was in his custody. He was talking about his beloved and was putting pressure so that he could speak to her with the child in his custody.
After this call, the police searched for the caller and after technically investigating the case, the police managed to arrest the person from a jungle area near Khargone on Sunday morning. The child was recovered safely from him. Deepak apparently revealed his story to the cops.
THE CASE
TI Yadav said accused Deepak while revealing his saga said, his lover, her friend Anita and the father of the child used to work at a brick kiln in the area and were good friends. However, unfortunately for Deepak, his lover got married to someone else but Deepak was not in a mood to give up and hence he went on this abduction spree to put pressure and get a chance to talk to his estranged girlfriend.
Anita was his girlfriend’s best buddy and hence Deepak plotted the script in such a way so that he could put pressure on Anita to ask the woman (his estranged girlfriend) to talk to him and then he had planned to release the child. The accused was produced in court from where he was sent to jail on Sunday. The police managed to arrest the accused within 24 hours of the incident and the family members of the child appreciated the police for their excellent job.
EARLIER TOO
The accused had also kidnapped a 7-year-old child of another woman in order to put pressure on the family to ask his former lover to talk to him. This happened in December 2020. But even then the cops botched his plans and the child was rescued from his possession.
FP VIEW
Psychopaths are roaming all over us and with the slightest pretext they would do anything to meet their goal. The cops must be hailed as they wrapped up the whole episode within 24 hours and twice Deepak’s plans were botched and both the kids he had abducted were released safely. People have to be wary of such “sick” people who would do anything to satiate their demands.
