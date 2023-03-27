Madhya Pradesh: Licence of five medical stores suspended over violation in Neemuch

File/ Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The food and Drug administration department has suspended the licences of five medical stores in Neemuch over alleged irregularities and violations under Drug and Cosmetics Act.

As per reports, following directions of district collector Mayank Agrawal, drug inspectors routinely conducted inspections of the medical stores. In order to ensure all norms under the Drugs act are followed by concerned chemists.

Among other things, the drug inspector also checks whether chemists are maintaining and updating the register of sale-purchase Nrx drugs Narcotics medicine (used for intoxication).

During an inspection, drug inspector Shobhi Kumar Tiwari found irregularities in these five medical stores, on the basis of which, Licencing Authority (HQ Mandsaur) issued a show cause notice demanding clarification. Upon getting an unsuitable response, the department has suspended these stores in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 (Rules 1945).

These medical stores will remain closed to the public. Such action would be continued in the future also.