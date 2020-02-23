Madhya Pradesh: Leopard kills 7-year-old boy in Dhar district

Dhar: Panic prevailed in small Pipliya and Amjhera village of Dhar district after a leopard attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy sleeping with his parents and siblings in an agriculture field.

Village which falls under Amjhera police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Anand Kharadi, was sleeping in the field with his family guarding crops, when the wild cat attacked him in the night,.

Anand was eldest among four siblings, including two girls and the kids were sleeping in the middle, flanked by the mother and father.

Anand’s father Majhrav Kharadi, a resident of Pipliya village said they were planning to leave the field early, but as darkness fell, they slept in the field. The leopard caught hold of Anand and dragged him down a hill, 200 meters from the field.

Majhrav attempted to chase the leopard, but it was fast and moved in darkness. He then raised an alarm and called villagers for help.

Bherughat village sarpanch Chhagan Masar, who was one of the first to arrive to help, said the villagers moved down the gorge and traced the body in the early hours of Saturday. “The wild cat had eaten portions of the boy’s limbs and was guarding its food, when we reached the spot,” he said.

"The leopard dragged the boy and efforts of his family to scare away the animal went in vain. Anand's severely mauled body was found 700 metres away from the hut. His kin will get Rs 4 lakh compensation from the forest department," sub divisional officer (SDO) (forest) Rakesh Kumar Damor said. A forest department team is in the area to capture the leopard, he added.

As news spread, forest officials rushed to the spot and found abundant pugmarks of the leopard. Ranger Ram Singh Waskel said that leopards are known to move in the jungles, but seldom attack human beings.

The attack usually takes place on cattle, that too during the summer season when food is scarce in the jungle. Forest officials were contemplating on setting up traps to catch the leopard.

Meanwhile, police have sent Anand’s body for post-mortem examination.