Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh residents not getting online nod for building

Rajgarh: Residents in the city are not getting online building permission because of Nagar Palika’s alleged delaying tactics.
Fed up with moving from pillar to post seeking building permission for the past three months, a citizen has served a legal notice on the chief municipal officer (CMO).
When the collector took over as administrator of Nagar Palika it was expected that the people’s problems would be solved, and they would not be harassed.
But it did not happen. So a harassed citizen, Rakesh Gupta, sent legal notice to CMO.
Gupta told Free Press that he had sent an online application three months ago, seeking permission to build a house in Rajgarh.
Other than submitting necessary documents, he also paid the fees.
Nevertheless, three months have passed since he submitted all the documents and the fees, but he has yet to get the permission.
The engineer posted to the Nagar Palika could not give him any satisfactory reply for the delay.
Gupta who served a legal notice to CMP on Thursday told Free Press that he was fed up with the behavior of the officials of Nagar Palika.
He said he was ready to slug it out in the court.
There are many applicants who have not been given permission, he said.
He alleged that the sub-engineer of Nagar Palika was harassing the applicants. Consequently, there is resentment among people against the civic authorities.
Complaints have also been made on CM helpline, he said.
When the matter was raised before an engineer of Nagar Palika, Rajendra Yadav, he said he was not acquainted with the issue.
As soon as the matter comes to him, he will inquire into it, he said, adding that giving permission should not take more than three months.
Nevertheless, the collector, who is also the administrator, did not take the call.
Birth, death certificates not being issued
The office of the civic body, which issues birth and death certificates, remains closed. The officials allegedly demand money for issuing such certificates.
Besides, the labourers did not get any financial aid during the past three months for performing last rites under the government scheme.
Sources in the civic body said the beneficiaries were registered, but they were deprived of the benefits of the government schemes.
