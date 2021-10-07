Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of sadhavi Devagya performed

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Sadhvi Devagya of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar died in an accident on Tuesday.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire Patanjali Yogpeeth, said an office-bearer of the organisation.

Beginning 2015, she dedicated herself life to service of the organisation.

She tools sanyasa deeksha from Swami Ramdev in 2018 and took to studying scriptures. Her kin were informed about her death immediately.

Along with her family members, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna participated in the last rites at Ganga Ghat near Kankhal Ashram.

Ramdev announced the construction of a Yoga Bhavan Yagyashala in the name of Sadhvi in her native village-??Semaliya in Mandsaur.

Ishwar Patidar, father of Sadhvi Devagya, said that their daughter was very happy in Patanjali Yogpeeth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:14 AM IST