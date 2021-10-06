e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 09:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two girls drown in river, another missing

Bodies of two girls were fished out while the search is on for another girl, the officer said.
PTI
Representative Image |

Representative Image |

Advertisement

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenage girls drowned in the Sindh River in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday and another girl is missing, police said.

The incident occurred at Uchad village when three teenage girls, aged 16 to 17 years, went to the river to perform some ritual in the afternoon but they slipped into the water, said Goraghat police station incharge Kamal Goyal.

Bodies of two girls were fished out while the search is on for another girl, the officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: College girl abducted, gang-raped by three in Datia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 09:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal