Madhya Pradesh: A college girl gang-raped in Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in Datia. She came to take admission in college in Indergarh.

The accused forcibly put her into a car from the college gate and took her to Dabra, about 30 km away from the college place.

The accused not only raped her but also locked her in a room for 24 hours. The accused left the girl at Kodar Sarkar temple, Indergarh on the next day and escaped from there.

On Tuesday, the victim reached the Indergarh police station along with her father and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The girl told the police that she had come to Indergarh along with her brother to take admission in the college on October 1. After completing the college work, she reached the gate and saw Ratan, Pinky and Kalla were standing with a white colored car.

She further told police that all three caught her and took her into the car. They reached some place in dabara and assaulted her.

Indergarh police station in charge Parmanand Sharma says that a case has been registered against all the three accused under various sections and a team has been constituted to nab the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:43 PM IST