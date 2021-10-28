e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows NTA to declare results of the NEET-UG 2021
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of ISKCON devotee to be performed in city

Bikash was found dead on Tuesday afternoon. Bikash's brother Biplav, cousin Subroto and maternal Uncle Sunil Burman reached Indore by flight late on Tuesday.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Mridangvadab Bikash Burman, who was found dead in the verandah of the ISKCON temple auditorium, will be held in Ujjain.

Bikash was found dead on Tuesday afternoon. Bikash's brother Biplav, cousin Subroto and maternal Uncle Sunil Burman reached Indore by flight late on Tuesday.

They stayed at the ISKCON temple. On Wednesday morning, the post-mortem of Bikash's body was conducted. In the preliminary report, the reason of death seems to be due to hanging, said a doctor. Vikas's brother Biplav told that Bikash was fond of art so he did not pursue studies properly. His father is a vegetable seller. Vikas had no problems and he had very few friends.

ALSO READ

Ujjain: Cop's son booked for chain snatching

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal