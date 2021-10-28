Ujjain: Cop's son booked for chain snatching

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident the son of an assistant sub-inspector has been booked for snatching Mangalsutra of a woman under Harifatak over bridge on Tuesday.

Sadhana Srivastava, a resident of Rajiv Ratan Colony was on her way to her home after getting jabbed when a young man started following her near the over bridge.

He grasped her neck from behind, slammed her on the ground and snatched her mangalsutra. He and his companion who was waiting for him at a distance fled from the spot. CCTV footage revealed the identity of the accused. Police have arrested ASI’s son, Nitesh, resident Mitra Nagar after a complaint was lodged in police station. The video of the chain snatching incident went viral on social media.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:34 AM IST