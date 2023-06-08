 Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Letters Distributed Among Beneficiaries In Pipalrawan
The workers of the Municipal Council visited the homes of women to hand over their certificates.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): The approval letter of Ladli Behna Yojana was distributed among selected beneficiaries of Pipalrawan Ward number-3 on Thursday. The workers of the Municipal Council visited the homes of women to hand over their certificates.

City council president Sanjay Kumar Joshi, vice-president Jai Singh Rana, Manoj Shukla Rathore, council employee Mubarak Khan, Anganwadi workers and others were present as the guests. Council president Joshi said that this scheme was the most important scheme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and would help in the development and uplift of women.

He added that the women would receive a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts on the 10th of every month. Women expressed gratitude towards CM Chouhan and the workers.

