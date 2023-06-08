Indore: Jabalpur Man Dupes Sarafa Trader Posing As IMC Official, Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Jabalpur was arrested on Wednesday for duping a bullion trader of a gold coin worth Rs 1.27 lakh posing himself as an IMC officer.

According to a crime branch officer, the sarafa trader had lodged a complaint with the MG Road police station staff that he was duped by a person, who posed himself as an IMC officer. A case under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person and during the investigation the police managed to identify the accused named Tarun Sachdeva, a resident of Jabalpur and arrested him.

The accused had contacted the sarafa trader through WhatsApp and told him to deliver the coin at the IMC office and to collect money from there. Meanwhile, the accused booked a cab driver instructing him to deliver the parcel to Khandwa.

The trader packed the gold coin, reached the IMC office and made a phone call to the accused, who informed the trader to give the parcel to his driver, who was the cab driver booked by the accused, and to collect money from the office.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Miners tearing down heart of Betwa river

The accused allegedly informed the police that he had found contact numbers of more than 50 bullion traders through the Internet. Many of them informed him that they would deliver the coin only after receiving money. On May 25, the accused made a phone call to the owner of Geetanjali Jewellers and posed himself as an IMC officer. He bought a gold coin weighing around 20 grams from him and told him to collect his payment of Rs 1.27 lakh from the IMC office.

After giving the parcel to the driver, the complainant made a phone call to the accused but he found his mobile phone switched off.

When the cab driver reached Khandwa, the accused told him to give the parcel on a bus. Thus, the accused received the parcel.

It is said that the accused had come to the city and had booked the cab through which he reached the IMC office. Later, he did not travel in the cab and told the driver to send the parcel to Khandwa. MG Road police station staff are investigating the case further and the accused is being questioned.

Elderly woman duped of gold ornaments

In another incident, an elderly woman was duped of her gold ornaments by an accused in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the 74-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she was at her home when a came to her home and said that he could double gold ornaments by touching them.

The woman gave her two gold chains and two bangles to the accused. He wrapped them in a paper and gave them to the woman. After a few minutes, the woman found her ornaments missing from the paper. The police are investigating the case.