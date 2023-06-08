 Madhya Pradesh: Miners tearing down heart of Betwa river
Officials fail to prevent diggers from damaging the water body, its aquatic life.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:41 AM IST
FP Photo

Bina (Sagar): The miners are destroying the Betwa river, the life line of Bundelkhand region, by extracting black sand from it.

The district administration has failed to check the miners taking out black sand from the river in Lakhahar village of Bina.

Digging up sand from the heart of the river has not only ruined the aquatic life of the water body but also caused a major loss to the state exchequer.

According to sources, the officials of the mining department sometimes raid the places where diggers work, but they hide JCB machines, tractors and dumpers even before the arrival of the team of officials.

Since the employees of the mining department are hand in glove with the miners, it is difficult to catch the guilty, sources said.

The residents of Lakhahar village approached Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan two years later, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Because of his intervention, the mining stopped for a while, but it has started again.

According to collector Deepak Arya, once such cases come to his notice, he will take action against the diggers.

