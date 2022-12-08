Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies in freak accident at NTPC plant, fellow workers stage protest in Sanawad

Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of labourers working at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Selda village staged protest at plant’s gate after a labourer died in a freak accident.

He was identified as Baldau Rathore. He died after falling from height. His fellow labourers staged protest along with the body.

The agitated workers refused to revoke their protest and demanded that local MLA Sachin Birla be called to the spot. As soon as the news was received, MLA Birla reached the spot and took detailed information about the entire incident.

After this, the MLA discussed with the general manager, HR and immediately got financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh.

MLA also ensured that a family member of the deceased labourer gets a job in the plant. MLA said that the kin of the deceased would be given the benefit of insurance of Rs 4 lakh and arrangements have also been made to provide Rs 35 lakh to the kin of the deceased at the rate of Rs 8,500 per month pay scale for the remaining 36 years of service of the deceased.