Madhya Pradesh: KV IIT Indore celebrates ‘Grandparents Day with zeal in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Indore celebrated “Grandparents Day” with zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday. Grandparents were welcomed by their grandchildren with flowers, and by applying 'tilak’ on their foreheads as a gesture of respect and blessings.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessing, garlanding the statue and lighting a lamp near the portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

The event started with the felicitation of grandparents followed by a welcome performance prepared by music teacher Sudhanshu Mahant. School principal Jagdish Prasad Bohra, expressed his feelings in a hearty welcome for the guests.

Primary students presented colourful performances which enthralled the audience. The students and grandparents participated in various games and other competitions.

They showcased their talents in various other activities. The programme was organised for reviving moral values in society. Grandparents also expressed their views that more such programmes should be conducted that encourage human values in children.

The programme was conducted by Adiva Sharma a Class 5 student, whereas Yogendra Bohra, a primary teacher proposed a vote of thanks. Faculty members including Puneet Pathak, Bhavna Jaiswal and Madhuri Patel were present.