Madhya Pradesh: Kin attack farmer over land dispute

Alot: A farmer from Barkheda Kala, a model village situated near Alot village in Ratlam district was brutally bashed by five to six members of his own family over a land dispute.

Victim has been identified as Anil Sethi in his complaint to Alot police he alleged that one Santosh, son of Motilal Damami, his wife, his sister-in-law, mother and other family members attacked him with sticks and boulders when he was working at his field on Friday afternoon.

Sethi who was rescued by a shop owner as Santosh and his family members dragged him to road from his field after Sethi refused to heed to their demands down before them.