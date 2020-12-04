Madhya Pradesh: Home minister to reach Bhanpur as volunteer for vaccine trial

BHOPAL: State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra will be reaching shortly as a volunteer for corona vaccine trial at People’s Medical College in Bhanpur here on Friday.

College dean Dr Anil Dixit said state home minister is expected any time by today (Friday) morning or noon. On Thursday, Mishra had said that he is ready to become a volunteer for coronavirus vaccine trial as he had already talked to doctors. “It will motivate other people,” he had remarked. Earlier, West Bengal UAD minister Firhad Hakim had received a corona vaccine as a volunteer.

At present, trials are taking place in People's Medical College. Shortage of volunteers for trial recently came to fore in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) which has also been shorted listed by Bharat Biotech for vaccine trial. Only two institutes - PCMS and GMC - have been shortlisted in Madhya Pradesh for vaccine trial in Phase -3 stage.