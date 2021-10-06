Madhya Pradesh: Kin accuse doctors of negligence; health workers demand protection

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted over the death of a boy due to drawing as the kin of the deceased have accused the doctors of negligence while the staff government hospital has alleged assault and demanded protection.

A five-year-old boy Hasan Ali son of Barkat Shah, was brought to the government hospital for treatment after he drowned in a water tank at his in Bagh on Sunday.

The kin of the boy accused the doctors of negligence and this led to a dispute between them and the doctor.

On the other hand the doctor concerned accused the family members of assault.

After the alleged dispute the boy was taken to Kukshi Hospital where he was declared brought dead by BMO Abhishek Rawat. The Kukshi Police was informed and a post-mortem was conducted.

On Monday, Dr. Virbhadra Muvel and duty nurse Rinku Davar Anita Alava, lodged a report alleging assault against unidentified persons.

The health workers of the Bagh block have extended support to the doctor and the nurse and have declared to boycott work unless the administration does not ensures justice and security to the fraternity.

They submitted a memorandum to the station in-charge demanding arrest of the accused.

The relatives of the deceased child also gathered in large numbers at the police station.

On the application of Dr. Muvel, a report was filed against unidentified persons under sections 294,323,353,332.

The cops attempted to broker peace by arresting a person in view of the seriousness of the matter.

