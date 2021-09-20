Madhya Pradesh: Kids happy and eager to meet each other....

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Primary school students can also go to school and learn the basics in offline classrooms now! After a year and a half, classes for Classes I to V in all government and private schools of the state will reopen on Monday. Hostels and residential schools will be run for 100% of the students of Classes VIII, X and XII. Schools and hostels will also be opened for Class XI students, but not more than 50 per cent of their total strength will be present in the hostel.

Students will be able to attend schools and hostels only with the consent of their parents.

Further, the instructions added that the consent of the district disaster management committee will be taken with regard to the opening of schools, hostels and residential schools in the districts.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are issued from time to time by the Government of India and state for schools and hostels to ensure the safety of the students. Covid-19 protocols must also be strictly followed. Online classes and education will continue through all the digital mediums for students as before.

Bigger responsibility with younger kids for teachers

Teachers of government and private schools noted that, this time, their responsibilities regarding safety have increased when children reach school.

‘Children are very young in a primary class, which means that we have to be very vigilant and ensure their safety,’ Sunayana Jaiswal, school principal, Ahilya Ashram, said. She added that all the wardens and teachers of primary classes had been given special instructions in this regard.

‘Every teacher will be required to remind the student of the necessity of wearing a mask and ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are followed,’ Jaiswal said.

Classes to be held with 50% capacity

§ Classes will be conducted in primary schools with 50% capacity

§ Children from Class I to Class V will be invited to the school at 50% capacity

§ Parents of children who are called school on the first day have received messages through WhatsApp groups

§ Written consent of parents will be mandatory in all schools

§ Kids will not be allowed to enter the classroom without the written consent of parents

Discussions through teacher-parent meet

§ A meeting of parents and teachers of the children was organised for three days just before the opening of primary school

§ Through parent-teacher meetings (PTM), the teachers discussed with parents about sending their children to school daily

§ Teachers said that some parents are ready to send their children, but some also expressed fears about the corona infection

§ f a child has symptoms of cold and cough or fever, do not send him to school at all, teachers have advised the parents

§ Online classes will be conducted as it used tobefore for the children who do not come to school for any reason whatsover

Children excited!

The kids are happy with the decision and are eager to meet each other. ‘I miss my school, miss my teachers and all the fun,’ echoed a group of kids, including Aarna, Abhay and Kanika.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:27 AM IST