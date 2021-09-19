Madhya Pradesh: Government to consider Uma’s liquor prohibition demand 'seriously'  

BHOPAL: Describing former chief minister Uma Bharati as a 'respected leader' and another ex-CM Kamal Nath as an 'international liar', BJP state president VD Sharma said on Sunday that a 'social movement' was necessary for liquor prohibition.

Sharma, reacting to Uma's threat to launch an agitation demanding liquor prohibition in the state, said that the state BJP government would give a 'serious consideration' to her demand. "Uma ji is a senior leader who has every right to pull us up," he said. Thanking the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for implementing PESA in the state, he said that Kamal Nath was an 'international liar', who had done nothing for the tribals.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said that Nath was a two-faced politician who indulges in politics of lies and untruths. He said that Nath had done nothing for the tribals. He said that tribals would be given their rights with emphasis on 'samrasta' (harmony). "Our government has announced a holiday on November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which would be celebrated as a "Janjati Gaurav Diwas'.

Sharma urged Congress working President Sonia Gandhi to institute an enquiry into the conduct of Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Siddhu in view of the serious allegations raised against him by former state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. "If Sonia Gandhi does not do that, it would prove that she is not interested in national security," he said. Replying to a question, he said that the change of leadership in Gujarat was a 'natural process'.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:41 PM IST