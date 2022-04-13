Khargone: Collector visits violence-affected area, conditional relaxation in curfew likely on Thursday

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With the situation limping back to normal, the people of Khargone are expected to get some conditional relief in curfew on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Inspector General, Indore range, Rakesh Gupta said as many 121 persons have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, district collector Anugarh P and other officials visited the violence-affected area and had a discussion with the locals there.

Collector said that every officer of the administration is working continuously to ensure peace and order. He said, for the convenience of the residents of the affected areas helpline numbers would be pasted on the walls and CCTV would be installed.

Along with this, temporary police assistance centres will also be set up in these areas. WhatsApp groups will also be formed with the numbers of residents of the affected areas and localities so that communication and status can be traced and rumours can be monitored.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:08 PM IST