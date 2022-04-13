Bhopal: Swachhata Pakhwada at IGRMS from April 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal is going to organise a Swachhata Pakhwada from April 16 to 30.

Swachhta Shapath, special cleanliness drive and a special lecture on the importance of cleanliness and health for prevention of covid-19 by health expert will be held. The cleanliness pledge ceremony will be organised on April 16 (Saturday) at 11.30am at Rock Art Centre in the museum.

An essay writing competition for museum employees, poster-painting contest for school children, poster-painting exhibition and a special cleanliness drive at the archaeological sites under the joint aegis of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be organised.

A heritage walk at the open air exhibition mythological trail in the exhibition will also be organised on the occasion of World Heritage Day (April 18). The event will end with prize distribution to the winners of the poster-painting and the essay writing competitions.Rs. 1000, Rs. 700, and Rs. 500 and Rs 300 will be given as the first, the second, the third and the consolation prize winners. Certificates will be also given to all.

