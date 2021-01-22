Madhya Pradesh: Khargone farmers opt for ashwagandha, cultivators take to medicinal plantation in a big way

Khargone: Farmers of Khargone are now opting for ashwagandha (Indian ginseng) after growing cotton, wheat and chillies for years. The inclination of farmers towards the farming of medicinal plants is clearly visible now. Ashwagandha is an effective medicinal herb capable of curing around 80 percent of human ailments.

In August last year, in a WhatsApp group on organic farming, young farmers of Bamkhal, Devla and Nagarla had a discussion on losses due to traditional farming and ways to emerge from those losses. To implement it, young farmers of the group went on a 400-km long journey to observe crops of ashwagandha. In Bhatkhedi of Neemuch district, Khargone farmers learnt the primary techniques of farming from their farmer friend Shyam Vishwakarma. After this, the young farmers of Khargone bought seeds. Some bought up 40 kg to 60 kg of ashwagandha seeds, which they sowed in Khargone last September. The joy of the young farmers knew no bounds when a researcher from Indore reached farmers' fields to observe their good crops.

Cultivation started in one acre: Kaluram Yadav, a 32-year-old young farmer from Nagarla, started cultivating ashwagandha on on acre field and sowed 40 kg seeds. Kaluram said that he has been cultivating cotton, chillies and wheat for years. Sometimes, there was profit and sometimes loss. In such a situation, there was discussion on the cultivation of ashwagandha, which does not require manure and any additional cost and so he opted for Ashwagandha farming, he added. Today the crops have borne fruit in surplus.

Apart from him, 30-year-old Vijay Yadav of Bamkhal also started experimenting with Ashwagandha. Ashok Sitaram Yadav of Bamkhal, Jitendra Salkaram Yadav, Ganesh Ramesh Yadav, Vijay Yadav and Ashok Yadav of Devla are also cultivating ashwagandha in Khargone district. Kaluram states that no manure and pesticide is required for its cultrivation. Every part of this crop is sold. Ashwagandha is good for eyesight, can cure throat disease, chest ailments, tuberculosis, arthritis, skin and stomach ailments, constipation and physical weakness.