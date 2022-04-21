Madhya Pradesh: Khargone district's first Ayushman health camp organised

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district's first Ayushman health camp was organised here in Bhikangaon village on Thursday. As many as 1,070 people availed the benefit of the camp. It was inaugurated by MLA Jhuma Solanki, public representative Harish Sharma, Ajay Verma, deputy director of Ayushman Yojana Dr OP Tiwari and CMHO Dr Aftab Lodhi.

During the camp, treatment was done by the department of AYUSH, department of paediatrics, department of orthopaedics, department of nose-ear-throat disease, and department of medicine.

Covid-19 vaccination and regular vaccination were also done during the camp while pregnant mothers were treated after their health check-ups.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:25 PM IST