Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Mandi offers Rs2/kg for onion crop, angry farmer gives produce away for free to locals

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over being offered a price of Rs 2 per kilogram for his onion crop in Mandi, a farmer of remote Bherukheda village distributed his produce among locals for free. In fact, he gave away at least 15 sacks of onion before local office-bearers of Bhartiya Kisaan Sangh rushed to the spot and stopped him

As per details, Ghanshyam Patel had reached the Mandi to sell his farm produce. However, the price offered was quite low in comparison to his investment in the crop.

Dissatisfied with the low return on his investment and labour, Patel decided to distribute his produce for free among residents. He reached nagar nigam square along with 15 sacks of onion and started distributing them among passers by.

Surprised locals scrambled to get their bags filled with onion. He said that during the auction in mandi, he was offered Rs 2 per kilogram as price.

After learning about his circumstances, Bhartiya Kisaan Sangh office-bearers rushed to scene. District general secretary Shailendra Singh Jilodia demanded compensation for farmers in the aftermath of rain and hailstorms that had affected the district.

He said that summer onion crop suffered extensive damage in untimely rain. Recently, district administration conducted for crop loss.

