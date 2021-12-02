Madhya Pradesh: Kanwar appointed as unit head of NFL's Vijaipur Unit

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Rajan Kanwar has taken over as Unit Head of NFL Vijaipur Unit.

He studied chemical engineering at Panjab University and started to work with NFL during commissioning of Nangal Modernization Phase-1 Hydrogen Plant.

For over 33 years, he is associated with Energy Saving schemes & operations of NFL Nangal, Panipat and Vijaipur Units. Sh. Kanwar is credited with execution of Ammonia Feedstock Change over Project (AFCP) at NFL Nangal Unit as commissioning in-charge.

Kanwar also served as Nodal Officer for Energy Saving Scheme of GTG-HRSG and Urea Revamp of Panipat Unit.

During his Panipat tenure the Unit recorded highest ever profit in FY 2018-19.

Since September 2020, he has functioned as GM (O&M) of Vijaipur Unit.

Staff employees welcomed his elevation and expressed confidence that under his leadership Vijaipur Unit will achieve newer heights.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:25 PM IST