Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath stabbed farmers in back by putting complicated conditions for farm loan waivers, claims CM Chouhan

Kamal Nath stabbed farmers in the back by putting in complicated conditions to qualify for the farm loan waivers, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Kamal Nath stabbed farmers in the back by saying that loans up to Rs 2 lakhs would be waived for everybody but in reality put in complicated conditions to qualify for that waiver. Is it not cheating the public," Chouhan said.

Speaking at an election rally in Morena, ahead of the by-elections scheduled in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan further said that he will ensure that the farmers do not get burdened by the interest payment, neither will the financial position of banks be affected.

A political slug-fest has been taking place between Kamal Nath, and other Congress leaders and their counterparts from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, Nath had targeted CM Chouhan over the Ujjain Hooch tragedy in which over a dozen people lost their lives.

The former Congress CM said that with Chouhan's return to power in the state 'mafia raj' too had resurfaced.

"With the return of the Shivraj government in the state, liquor mafia, kidnapping mafia, crime mafia, land mafia, drug mafia, all types of mafia have become active again," Kamal Nath said in a series of tweets on Friday.

By-elections are due on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are four independents, two from BSP and one from Samajwadi Party.