Madhya Pradesh: JCB deployed for illegal sand mining seized in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Officials have confiscated a JCB deployed for illegally sand mining from Sahastra Dhara area of Maheshwar. Mining officer Sawan Chauhan said they had received information about illegal mining of sand at banks of the Narmada River in Jalkoti of Sahastra Dhara around 10 am on Friday. Acting on the tip off, a team immediately rushed to Maheshwar.

Two employees were sent on motorcycles to the site, however, by the time they reached, the people had fled from the site and only a JCB was parked there. The team confiscated the JCB, which was used for illegal sand mining, and brought it to Maheshwar police station. A case has been registered under MP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2022.

