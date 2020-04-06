Madhya Pradesh: Jaora's girl made pencil sketch with message of 'Stay home, stay safe'

Jaora: Utilising the time during the lockdown, a girl has made a sketch depicting the dangers of coronavirus and measures for prevention. The sketch sends out the message of ‘stay home, stay safe’.

Bhavika Dhariwala made the pencil sketch in just one day. It not only depicts social distancing, but also shows politicians, celebrities and religious leaders urging people to practice the same. The novel coronavirus is a highly infectious respiratory disease and one can prevent it by washing hands with soap and water or sanitising them. Bhavika appealed to everyone to get medical check-up done if they encounter the symptoms of coronavirus, including cough and cold, fever and breathlessness.

Safety items, snacks distributed to drivers

Masks, soap, bars, water bottles and snack packets were distributed to the drivers passing by the highway. Employees at Ashok Leyland Limited distributed them and asked the drivers to keep washing their hands regularly. Several organisations are initiating and helping others during the lockdown.

Somwariya residents provide for 100 food packets

Several social organisations are working with the administration and providing food packets or ration to the needy. Residents of Somwariya, mainly Shikhar Dhariwal, Ajit Chattar, Sudhir Sethia and others collected and handed over 100 food packets to the administration’s food distribution team.