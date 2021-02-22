Madhya Pradesh: Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey reports COVID negative, health department under suspicion

Jaora: Covid report of Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey has become talk of the town. His first report had returned positive. However, within 24 hours his second report returned negative in Jaora village of Ratlam district.

The report has provided fodder to both Congress and BJP leaders, who alleged irregularities in the health department. Many party leaders too have expressed unhappiness in social media as well.

Earlier on Friday evening, Dr Pandey tested corona-positive. He alleged that he was asked by the health department to get himself tested for Covid-19 before the Assembly session.

At that time, Pandey raised suspicion over the report saying that it takes 12 to 24 hours to get a report of Covid-19 test, but he was ëfortunateí that his report was out within five hours of the test. He later went into home isolation. Jaora Civil Hospital BMO Dr Deepak Paldiya had personally taken the sample of Dr Pandey and handed it over to Ratlam Medical College.

Pandey alleged that he came to know through social media at 5.15 pm that he tested positive for corona. He did not receive any intimation by the health department or the medical college till 6.30 pm, whereas his report came at 4.48 pm, he added.

The MLA said it was a conspiracy by the health department to try to stop him from raising questions of corruption and irregularities in the health department in the Assembly session.

However, even after MLA's report is negative, he will remain in home quarantine for seven days, following the Corona Protocol and will make his presence in the assembly through virtual audio-video.