Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Rajendra Pandey tests COVID positive, suspects foul play in reports

Jaora: BJP MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey tested Corona positive on Friday as per his reports. He went for a Covid-19 test as the assembly session is beginning from February 22 and was asked by the health department to get himself tested. MLA Pandey said that it takes 12 to 24 hours for Covid reports to come, but he was fortunate that his reports came in hardly five hours after the test and he quarantined himself at his home.

Jaora Civil Hospital BMO Dr Deepak Paldiya himself took a sample of Dr Pandey and handed it over to Ratlam Medical College. MLA Pandey said that he came to know through social media at 5.15 pm that he was Corona positive though he had not received any intimation by the health department or the medical college by 6.30 pm, whereas the reports came at 4.48 pm.

MLA Pandey said that he has doubts on the report. He alleged that he was being deliberately stopped from going in the assembly session as during the Covid era he had inspected the health department and medical college and told them about their shortcomings. He said that everything is possible in politics. He said that important decisions have to be taken in the assembly session and his attending the session is important so he will get himself tested again. Pandey said that he is in home quarantine and if the second report also comes positive then he will continue to be in quarantine.

Collector Gopal Chandra Dand said that he hasn’t given any directions for Covid tests and if the CMHO has received any letter for the same, he isn’t aware about it. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware first said that they acted on collector’s orders and did the test and later said that collector didn’t give orders but they received the notice from the secretariat that was issued to all the collectors and they conducted the test accordingly.