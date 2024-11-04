 Madhya Pradesh Jal Jeevan Mission: Water Access Revolutionises Morda
Madhya Pradesh Jal Jeevan Mission: Water Access Revolutionises Morda

The village now boasts a high-level tank with a capacity of 75,000 litres and a sump well of 20,000 litres.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Morda village, located 25 km from the district headquarters, has undergone a remarkable transformation thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Previously, the village faced significant challenges in accessing clean water, requiring villagers to exert considerable effort to transport water from a single-phase tube well.

This often meant long waits for their turn, and when the motor malfunctioned, women had to trek to a distant hand pump to fetch water. The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission has drastically changed the situation.

The village now boasts a high-level tank with a capacity of 75,000 litres and a sump well of 20,000 litres. A comprehensive pipeline network has been established, connecting over 350 houses with functional tap connections. This has made water easily accessible to every household.

Elderly resident Gangabai Chandravanshi expressed joy by keeping the tap stand in her courtyard clean and adorning it with diya and incense sticks daily. Sarpanch Rajkumar Chain Singh Gurjar acknowledges the positive impact of the tap water scheme on the villagers' lives, stating that it has greatly improved their quality of life.

District water advisor Anand Vyas noted that the drinking water source has been transformed into a 'water temple', symbolising the community's commitment to cleanliness and sustainability. To ensure the continued success of the scheme, awareness activities are regularly organised and meetings are held to encourage water conservation.

Training sessions are also conducted to educate villagers on checking water quality, further enhancing their understanding and appreciation of this vital resource.

