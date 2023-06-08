 Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Man Dodges Back-To-Back Shots After Group Of Goons Open Fire On Him
The incident happened when Ravi Tiwari of Hanuman Tal, was taking a walk outside his house after dinner.

Thursday, June 08, 2023
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man had a miraculous save after a group of 10 miscreants surrounded him and started firing back-to-back shots in Hanuman Tal area on Wednesday night. He dodged the bullets and literally ran for his life!

The incident happened when Ravi Tiwari of Hanuman Tal, was taking a walk outside his house after dinner. And, suddenly, a group of around 10 people involved in illegal alcohol activities arrived on five motorcycles and surrounded Ravi's house. As soon as two of them got off their bikes, they started shooting at Ravi. He quickly ran away to save himself and immediately went to the police station to report what happened.

Ravi told the police, the attackers were involved in illegal alcohol trade and had been hanging around for days, planning the attack.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

The police have filed a case against the 10 individuals and started a thorough investigation into the incident.

