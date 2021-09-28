Madhya Pradesh: Jab evaders find SDM at doorstep with flowers, garlands & drums

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bandedi, Amzhera village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar were surprised after seeing SDM Bondersingh Kanesh and health department team at their doorstep with flowers and garlands to convince those who were yet to get vaccinated.

Mega-vaccination drive was underway across the state from September 17 and was getting good response. However, even after health department efforts, few vaccination centres in Sardarpur tehsil bore deserted look as no eligible person turned up for jab.

In order to convince and bring them to the vaccination centre, team led by SDM Kanesh and officials of health department was now visiting every doorstep with drums, flowers and garlands.

SDM Kanesh said that they were eyeing 100% vaccination in Sardarpur tehsil and health department employees were leaving no stone unturned to achieve the target.

“The vaccination team worked hard and visited every nook and corner of the tehsil. However, many villagers were yet to get the jab. In such a scenario we decided to take out list of unvaccinated people and visit their place with drum, flowers and the garlands,” Kanesh said.

“Our team comprised of janpad CEO Shailendra Sharma, block medical officer Dr Shiela Mujalda and health department team. On Sunday and Monday, we visited Bandedi and Amzhera village,” SDM added.

BMO Mujalda told that 99% vaccination was done in Sardarpur tehsil and the remaining 1 per cent vaccination would be done soon as the government staff was visiting every doorstep to ensure that each and every person above 18-year of age gets vaccinated”.

Health department, education department, women and child development department, veterinary department, phe department and other government employees have been in the mega-vaccination drive which is going on in the tehsil since last 11 days.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:07 AM IST