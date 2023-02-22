Madhya Pradesh: Its 'Vinash Yatra' not 'Vikas Yatra', says Dhar Congress chief

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar on Wednesday said that Vikas Yatra was in fact Vinash Yatra.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday said that despite 18 years of BJP rule, including 195 months of Shivraj Singh Chouhan governance, the state government is unable to provide details of money spent on development. “However, they want Congress to provide details of expenditure made during its 15-month-long government,” he said.

He further said that Vikas Yatra was just an excuse and claimed that the state lagged behind in the field of education, health sector and employment generation. More than 10 lakh children are malnourished and the rate of crime against women was increasing by every passing day. “Madhya Pradesh has been turned into a state of scams like Ayushman card scam, scholarship scam, uniform scam, Vyapam scam, Mahakal Lok scam and others,” he declared

Patidar further claimed that Dhar citizens were not interested in Vikas Yatra as they were aware of BJP's intention.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath would participate in oath-taking ceremony of Pithampur municipality on March 3. Nath would also hold discussion with industrialists.

