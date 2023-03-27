 Madhya Pradesh: IT engineer, son drown in Narmada’s Sahastradhara in Maheshwar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, an IT engineer from the city and his 8-year-old son drowned in the Narmada river while taking a bath on Sunday. The engineer along with his wife, son and sister-in-law had gone to visit Sahastradhara in Maheshwar when tragedy struck.

The bodies have been recovered by the rescue team and they are being brought to the city. 

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 pm. IT engineer Aman Singh (38), a resident of Pinnacle Dreams Township along with his wife Sapna, son Rudraksh and Sapna's sister had gone to visit Maheshwar.

After visiting the temple there, they were taking a bath when they slipped and were washed away in the flow. 

The local police handed over the bodies to the family member after the autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

