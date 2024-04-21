Madhya Pradesh: Interstate Firearms Racket Kingpin Arrested In Delhi | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi police special cell has arrested an alleged kingpin of an interstate firearms racket in Sonia Vihar in the national capital and recovered from his possession three semi-automatic pistols. The arrested has been identified as Dayal Singh, 34, a resident of Pachauri in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to Pratiksha Godara, DCP special cell, based on specific information, one member of an arms syndicate, namely Gandh Das Dawar, a resident of Burhanpur was apprehended on February 3, and 20 illegal firearms were recovered from his possession.

A case under Section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act was registered at the police station special cell, Delhi, in this regard. During interrogation, Dawar disclosed that he received the recovered consignment of illegal arms from Dayal Singh and that the same was to be supplied to one of his contacts in Delhi.

Efforts were made to arrest Dayal Singh but he continued to evade arrest during the raids conducted at his hideouts in Madhya Pradesh. On April 18, specific information was received that Singh would come near Sonia Vihar, Delhi, to supply the illegal firearms to one of his contacts. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Sonia Vihar and the accused, Singh, was arrested. Three semi-automatic pistols were recovered from his possession, according to the police.

The police said that during his interrogation, Singh disclosed that he had been involved in the manufacturing of illegal firearms for the last 6-7 years in his native village in MP. He learned this skill of manufacturing firearms from his ancestors, who used to prepare these illegal weapons for many years. He used to supply the same in various parts of the country, including Delhi for the last few years.

Singh disclosed that he supplied 20 illegal firearms, which were recovered from the possession of accused Gandh Das Dawar in the present case, said the police. During the interrogation, Singh revealed that he used to make illegal weapons by using a furnace located at his residence. One pistol cost him around Rs 1,800-2,000 and he further sells the same at a price of around Rs 5,000 per piece, said the police.