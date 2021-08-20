Madhya Pradesh: Integrated cargo complex to come up on ten-acre land at airport

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An integrated cargo complex including the much-awaited centre for perishable cargo (CPC), domestic and international cargo movement facility and E-commerce service will be developed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on a ten-acre plot of land. Airport administration has started taking suggestions from the stakeholders of the facilities.



In line with the announcement of Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about developing the cargo facility in a bigger way, the Airport Authority of India Cargo, Logistic and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) called a meeting of its stakeholders at the airport’s conference hall on Thursday.

It was attended by Pithampur Audhyogic Sangathan president Gautam Kothari, AIMP president Pramod Dafaria, FIEO’s national managing committee member Suber Rampurawala, Clearing House Agent (CHA) president Anurag Vijayvargiya and airlines representatives. The meeting was inaugurated by Prabhodh Chandra Sharma, officiating airport director.



RCS Dabas, AGM (AAICLAS) informed that an integrated cargo facility centre is being developed on the ten-acre land available opposite to the International Cargo Centre and close to the airport road.

At this space all 4 facilities including Centre for Perishable Cargo, Domestic and International Cargo Complex and E-Commerce will be built up. We called the meeting to take suggestions from its stakeholder to make it as per the need of the users’ requirement. We have received some of very useful suggestions and a complete report will be prepared out of it and incorporated them while building the integrated cargo complex.

