 Madhya Pradesh: Inspection Of Fair Price Shops Reveals Malpractices In Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Inspection Of Fair Price Shops Reveals Malpractices In Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: Inspection Of Fair Price Shops Reveals Malpractices In Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

The inspection was carried out in various villages including Mendha, Ringol, and Sejawada. During the inspection, they checked the distribution process and scrutinised the allocation process.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Inspection Of Fair Price Shops Reveals Malpractices In Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar | FP Photo

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of Alirajpur district collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar accompanied by naib tehsildar Ranumal inspected 36 government-run fair price shops in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

The inspection was carried out in various villages including Mendha, Ringol, and Sejawada. During the inspection, they checked the distribution process and scrutinised the allocation process.

In Mendha village, PDS operator Radha’s spouse, Vikram, was found to be running a PDS shop. When questioned about the operator's absence, Vikram revealed that Radha, allegedly unfamiliar with English, was supposedly being assisted by him in operating the shop.

Upon stock checking, PDS operator Radha also failed to operate the Point of Sale (POS) machine. A substantial quantity (roughly around 14 quintals) of wheat, rice, salt, sugar, and moong dal was found to be decayed. Additionally, crucial information regarding allotment and shop details was missing from the store.

The officials said that a detailed report on the inspections conducted in Mendha, Ringol, and Sejawada would be submitted to the district authorities for further investigation. They emphasised that appropriate actions would be taken against erring shop operators. The district administration is poised to take necessary steps to rectify any discrepancies and ensure the fair and transparent distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Yash Raikwar Clinches Double Badminton Titles

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Yash Raikwar Clinches Double Badminton Titles

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Meet Commissioner For Redressal Of Grievances In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Meet Commissioner For Redressal Of Grievances In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Businessmen Of Mechanic Nagar Oppose Anti-Encroachment Drive

Madhya Pradesh: Businessmen Of Mechanic Nagar Oppose Anti-Encroachment Drive

Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Molesting 13-Year-Old

Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Molesting 13-Year-Old

Madhya Pradesh: Six Get Jail Term For Brutal Attack Over Property Dispute

Madhya Pradesh: Six Get Jail Term For Brutal Attack Over Property Dispute