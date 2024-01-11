Madhya Pradesh: Inspection Of Fair Price Shops Reveals Malpractices In Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar | FP Photo

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of Alirajpur district collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar accompanied by naib tehsildar Ranumal inspected 36 government-run fair price shops in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

The inspection was carried out in various villages including Mendha, Ringol, and Sejawada. During the inspection, they checked the distribution process and scrutinised the allocation process.

In Mendha village, PDS operator Radha’s spouse, Vikram, was found to be running a PDS shop. When questioned about the operator's absence, Vikram revealed that Radha, allegedly unfamiliar with English, was supposedly being assisted by him in operating the shop.

Upon stock checking, PDS operator Radha also failed to operate the Point of Sale (POS) machine. A substantial quantity (roughly around 14 quintals) of wheat, rice, salt, sugar, and moong dal was found to be decayed. Additionally, crucial information regarding allotment and shop details was missing from the store.

The officials said that a detailed report on the inspections conducted in Mendha, Ringol, and Sejawada would be submitted to the district authorities for further investigation. They emphasised that appropriate actions would be taken against erring shop operators. The district administration is poised to take necessary steps to rectify any discrepancies and ensure the fair and transparent distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries.