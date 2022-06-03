Madhya Pradesh: Indore wins Eat Right Challenge, bags first Rank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore wins the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India Eat Right Challenge.

Indore ranked No. 1 in the Eat Right Challenge while four other districts of Madhya Pradesh stand in top 10 including Bhopal ranked third, Ujjain ranked fifth and Jabalpur on seventh rank.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State would felicitate top 75 winners of Eat Right Challenge on World Food Safety Day at FSSAI Headquarters, on June 7.

Food Safety Officers of the districts have received the communication about the winners and felicitation program through mail along with the invitation to attend the felicitation program.

The Eat Right Challenge was envisioned as a competition among districts and cities to recognize their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under Eat Right India.

It was meant to motivate states to improve performance and encourage others to join.

"It was a tough competition in which 188 districts across the country participated. Under the leadership of Collector Manish Singh, we achieved milestones in all the criterias of the competition," ADM Abhay Bedekar told Free Press.

He added that it was the first Eat Right Challenge and with the support of people, Indore adds one more feather in its cap of achievement.

Ranks of other districts of state in Eat Right Challenge

District. Rank

Indore. 1

Bhopal. 3

Ujjain. 5

Jabalpur. 7

Gwalior. 12

Rewa. 17

Sagar. 23

Satna. 74