Indore: Goof-up by health department; 2 doctors working in city marked being absent for years in records

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major goof-up, the state health department has released a list of 162 doctors from across the state claiming that they are absent from their work for the last many years but in reality, many of them might be serving the department without a break, but are just posted at a place that is different from their original posting.

This goof-up became apparent when Free Press investigated the whereabouts of three doctors of Indore, Dr Dipanwita Haritwal, Dr Varsha Rai, and Dr SL Ujjain, whose names appeared on the list.

The health department has directed the Chief Medical and Health Officers to initiate department enquiry against these doctors and to initiate their termination!

Dr Haritwal has been shown to be absent from work since 2014 but she is still serving in a government health centre in Kanadia without any break except for four months of maternity leave in 2014. Similarly, Dr Varsha Rai has been shown absent since 2016 but she is working in a government health centre in Sonkatch.

Both the doctors had raised questions over the list and reported the same to the senior officials after which their record was updated and they were informed that their names had been removed from the list.

“I am serving at Kanadia health centre for the last six years. I was posted in Mhow earlier and had taken leave for four months in 2014. I joined Kanadia after coming from my leave and have been serving there since then,” Dr Haritwal told Free Press.

She added that she had informed the senior health officials about the same after which her service record is being updated and officials informed her that her record has been updated.

Dr Haritwal also informed that Dr Varsha Rai’s name is also on the list but she is also serving in Sonkatch and her record was also updated after raising the issue.

CMHO is unaware of Dr Ujjaini’s status

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that they have sent the report of the doctors to the department. “We have sent our report to the department about doctors absent from work for a long time. Action against them would be taken by the department only,” Dr Saitya said.

The health official expressed unawareness about the current status of Dr Ujjaini.

Records are not updated

Senior health officials, on condition of anonymity, said, “Doctors are being transferred from one centre to another from time to time, but the health department has failed in updating their service record and was showing them as absent as they were not present in the original posting.”

Nevertheless, these doctors get their salaries regularly.